Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.