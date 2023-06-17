Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

