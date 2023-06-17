Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 4.7 %

ARE stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

