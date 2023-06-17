Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.39 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

