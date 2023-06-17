Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

