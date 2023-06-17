Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

