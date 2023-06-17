Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.