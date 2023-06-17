Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

