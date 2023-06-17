Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
