Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

