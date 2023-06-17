American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

