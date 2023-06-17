Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $35.32 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

