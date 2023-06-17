AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $109,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

