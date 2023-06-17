Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

