Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

