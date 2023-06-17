Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $62,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average is $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

