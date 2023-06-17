Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $59.83

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

