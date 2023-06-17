Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $66.64

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

