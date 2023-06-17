Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $124.85

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

