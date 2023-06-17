Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $103.00

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.