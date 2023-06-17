Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $46.00

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Envista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Envista by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Envista has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

