Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $6.33

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $288.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

