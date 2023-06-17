Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $58.71

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

