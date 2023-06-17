Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $11.45

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 69.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 171,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

