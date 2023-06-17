Analysts Set Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) PT at $16.50

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

