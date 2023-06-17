Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $54.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in uniQure by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in uniQure by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Trading Up 2.3 %

About uniQure

uniQure stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

