Analyzing Bright Green (BGXX) and The Competition

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.88 Bright Green Competitors $266.63 million -$114.66 million -2.24

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -11.76% -75.96% 22.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 215 532 793 40 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 288.00%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

