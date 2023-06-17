Analyzing Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) & Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 22.69% 42.96% 11.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola $43.49 billion 6.13 $9.54 billion $2.28 27.05

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Coca-Cola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plant Veda Foods and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 3 9 0 2.75

Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

