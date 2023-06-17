Angela M. Busch Sells 3,460 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

