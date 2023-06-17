Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,412 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

