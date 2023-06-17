Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 176.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

