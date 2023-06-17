Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

