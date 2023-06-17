ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.20.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $435.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.37 and a 200-day moving average of $347.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.74. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $761.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $2.2659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

