AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 270,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,737,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

