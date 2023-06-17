AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 270,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,737,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

