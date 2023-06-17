AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 270,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,737,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
