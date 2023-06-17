Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given Reiterates Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.1 %

Autoliv stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

