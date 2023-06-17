AWM Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

