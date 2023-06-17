Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $169.08 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.



