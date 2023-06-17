Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

