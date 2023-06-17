B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

