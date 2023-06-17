Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $184.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

