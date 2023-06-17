Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Raised to $5.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.