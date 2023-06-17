Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Financial Analysis

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 9.54% 11.66% 1.02% Northeast Bank 27.79% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northeast Bank has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Banco Bradesco pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Northeast Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.91 $4.06 billion $0.31 9.68 Northeast Bank $112.98 million N/A $42.16 million $5.70 7.55

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

