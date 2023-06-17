Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) & VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Financial Contrast

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. VersaBank pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $102.93 million 1.98 $17.60 million $0.86 9.13 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.65 billion 0.97 $1.20 billion $1.08 5.06

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VersaBank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 0 0 0 1.00

VersaBank presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.09% 8.92% 0.92% Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 16.88% 17.73% 1.55%

Summary

VersaBank beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

