Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $86.71

Bank First Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bank First by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank First by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank First by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

