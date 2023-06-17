Bank of America Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $82.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.