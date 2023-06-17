Bank of America Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $455.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.98. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.