Bank of America Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $421.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems



FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

