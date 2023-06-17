Bank of America Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $395.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

