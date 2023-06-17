Bank of America Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $455.03 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

