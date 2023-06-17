Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Roberto R. Herencia Acquires 667 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Banner Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.72.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.